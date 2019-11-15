We have the most instinctive players in the world: Cotter

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter plans to build one of the best Fijian team ever.

The national side is four days from its first Autumn Nations Cup match against France and Cotter has made his intentions clear ahead of his first assignment.

Cotter believes the structure is good for Fiji but sometimes we have to let the Flying Fijians play their natural game.

‘’We need to have structure but not too much structure these players are the most instinctive players in the world we don’t want to curb their instinct we just want to have certain plans that we know that we could the best quality of these players and know that we not going to get into trouble in certain parts of the game in our half or with our set-piece, the players are very aware so they are focused on improving and this team wants to be the best Fijian team ever.”

Fiji will play France at 2:15am next Monday.

The Flying Fijians will take on Italy in its second match on the 22nd at 12:45am and the last game against Scotland at 1:45am on the 29th of this month.

Meanwhile, as the Flying Fijians continue their preparations in France, the domestic fifteens rugby season ends this weekend with the Skipper Cup finals.

Suva will host Naitasiri at 6pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.

The women’s final between Naitasiri and Lautoka kicks off at 2pm while Namosi and Nadroga will battle for the under-19 title at 4pm.

All Skipper Cup finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.