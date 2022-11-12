We have the desire to become better: Cotter

The Flying Fijians during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter wants the team to keep moving forward and be positive with their progress.

He says the match against Scotland gave the players some confidence of creating opportunities and scoring tries which sets them up for an ideal brand of rugby.

Cotter says they’ll have to get better heading towards next year’s World Cup.

“The second half, our set-piece and scrum were under pressure and we are continually working on that but we scored two tries so we have to grow the confidence that we are creating opportunities. The group is solid and there is a desire to become better.”

Ireland coach, Andy Farrell says this is a chance to test their depth and key areas.

“We want to keep developing our game with decision making, our skill execution under pressure, that unpredictability gives us a chance to test ourselves.”

The match will kick-off at 1am at Ireland’s Dublin.