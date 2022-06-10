We have regrouped: Tuifagalele

Suva manager Nemani Tuifagalele.

Ram Sami Suva knows what to expect when they face Jacks Nadi tomorrow in the Inkk Farebrother Challenge.

Compared to last week, Suva will field a more experienced line-up with the hope of wrestling the trophy away from the champions.

Suva manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they’ve re-grouped after its shock loss to Rewa.

“We have a very good field of players that we have, we have regrouped. We are not saying that we do not have a better edge than any other Union, but I think we have a very good field of players that we can choose from. Whatever we have here to take down to Nadi, we will continue to match Nadi’s strength.”



[File Photo]

Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

In other Skipper Cup games tomorrow, Tailevu hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park, Namosi takes on Naitasiri at Thompson Park in Navua and Rewa faces Northland at Burebasaga ground, all games kick off at 3pm.