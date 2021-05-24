Home

Rugby

We have new players: Army Manager

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 4:45 pm
Action from last year's Army vs Police clash

Despite starting its FMF Sukuna Bowl preparations a few weeks ago after the country returned to some form of normalcy following the health crisis, Army will still field a formidable side this year.

Most of the current squad members were on the frontline weeks ago while some senior players in the likes of John Stewart are currently away on peacekeeping duties.

However, team manager Eminoni Nabogibogi says they have some young players like former Ratu Kadavulevu School Deans winner Taniela Soqonawasaloa and Kaiviti Silktails winger Ropate Tobe.

“Some of them are in the Middle East, some of them have been called up for the Fiji Drua team, and we got a bunch of new players coming up this year for the Sukuna Bowl”.

Army will take on Police next Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.

