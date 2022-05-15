We had to win:Derenalagi

Meli Derenalagi with Moana Pasifika Captain Sekope Kepu.[pic:Fijian Drua-Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says they had to win against Moana Pasifika.

Speaking after the historical match yesterday at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta following their 34-19 triumph over fellow Super Rugby Pacific newcomers, Derenalagi says a win was important after the disappointments from the Hurricanes clash.

‘The boys were hungry for this game because of that upset last week these few days that we were preparing for this game, the boys were giving their all, they worked twice as hard as they could.



Head Coach Mick Byrne says it was a special game.

‘It meant a lot emotionally to all the boys today it’s been a challenge for them Moana and us to be away from families and present ourselves for Super Rugby Pacific’.



Apisalome Vota grabbed two tries for the Drua while others were scored by Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Vinaya Habosi with four conversions and two penalties to Teti Tela.

Solomone Funaki, Abraham Pole, and Timoci Tavatavanawai crossed for Moana Pasifika’s tries.

The Drua takes on the Crusaders at 7:05pm next Friday.

Looking at other Super Rugby results, the Blues thrashed Reds 53-26 and Hurricanes beat Waratahs 22-18.