Rugby

We going to play our rugby: Cotter

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 3:10 am

The Flying Fijians intention is to try and put the All Blacks under pressure as much they can in the first Test tomorrow in Dunedin.

It’s one of the reasons Head Coach Vern Cotter named a physical loose-forwards trio of Johnny Dyer, Mesulame Kunavula and Albert Tuisue while Peceli Yato will come off the bench.

Cotter is thankful that Yato and Peni Ravai joined the team on Wednesday with the latter making the starting fifteen.



Even though they’re playing the All Blacks, Cotter says it will not change how the Flying Fijians play.

“If we play well and play together to put them under pressure and that is our intention to put them under pressure. It’s undercover and cold and Dunedin but we will be undercover and it will be a drywall and we are going to play Fijian rugby. We are going to play the rugby that suits us and we not going to play someone else’s rugby, but we are going to play our rugby.”

Cotter adds the All Blacks are still trying to find their combination which is something the national side can take advantage of.

“They had a good run against Tonga last week, so they are better off for it, finding a few new combination, Brodie Retallick is coming in to lock and with Tuipolotu and they haven’t got confirmed combination in their team.”

Three players will make their debut against the three-time world champions which include France-based Peniame Narisia and Eneriko Buliruarua and Crusaders winger Manasa Mataele.

The Flying Fijians play the All Blacks tomorrow at 7:05pm.

