We get carried away at times says Naitasiri coach

Fitness is not an issue for Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup.

This has been revealed by their Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese, however, discipline is still a major worry.

The Highlanders copped three yellow cards against Tailevu on the weekend in their 19-24 loss which was disappointing says Tuisese.

Naitasiri will take on Yasawa this weekend in the final round of Skipper Cup.

Even though the Highlanders have secured a semifinal spot, Tuisese says sometimes the team just carried away.

“It’s always a headache for the coaches to get the players mindset right, their time depends on how they handle the pressure so four us discipline is an issue, we need to get our game right we need to stick to our game plan and work hard, fitness is there but we just get too carried away a bit.”

Looking at the round 14 draws, Nadi will host Tailevu on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in its first Farebrother trophy defense. Suva takes on Namosi, Naitasiri play Yasawa and Nadroga battles Lautoka.