Rugby

We drifted away from game plan: Tuisese

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 5:28 am

Although Naitasiri remains unbeaten, the Highlanders still have a few issues to rectify before facing Suva.

Apart from the discipline issues, Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says maintaining composure throughout the game is another worry for them.

Tuisese says focusing on the game plan set out will be the main priority this week.

“We lost a bit of momentum there because we had a game plan set out and unfortunately we drifted away abit, we got there all the time, stayed in the fight, had composure but that’s the challenge for us- not only myself but the coaching staff so that they will be up there all the time and don’t be complacent”

Naitasiri fly-half Kini Douglas says there are still a lot of areas to work on.

“We copped a lot of yellow cards last week and we’re copping a lot of yellow cards and red cards. So I think in next week’s game against Suva and we will work on our discipline and areas in this week’s game”

Suva will challenge Naitasiri for the Inkk Farebrother trophy on Saturday at 3pm at the Naluwai ground.

Looking at other games this week, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Northland will host Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou

You can watch the Nadi and Nadroga game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

