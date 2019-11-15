We can’t make the same mistakes says Tuifagalele

The Ram Sami Suva side will try and make sure they don’t repeat what happened against Lautoka last weekend.

Suva lost to Lautoka 6-11 at Churchill Park last Saturday, however, this week the team has assessed their performance.

The defending Skipper Cup champion’s manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they didn’t take their chances against Lautoka and they can’t afford to that against the Farebrother Trophy holders Namosi today.

“I think in the second half we didn’t exploit on the opportunities given to us we had a very good set of forwards that have gone down we didn’t take advantage of that we lost out in the end to a very good defensive side I think that’s one thing we trying to improve this week is offensive attack”.

Suva host Namosi at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm today and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

In other games, Naitasiri battles Yasawa at Nadovu Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

Tailevu plays Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Lautoka hosts Nadroga at Churchill Park.