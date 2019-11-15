We are slowly picking our momentum says Nagusa

The Tailevu assistant coach Timoci Nagusa says they are slowly picking their momentum and will do better in the next round.

This is after Tailevu’s late fight back to force a 13-all draw against Nadi in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Nagusa said it was a good game for Tailevu.

“Overall it was a good game for Tailevu, we have been struggling in the last few games. And we are starting to pick up now. Hopefully come the second round we will be a team to be reckon with.”

Nadi Chair Samuela Navale says they could not capitalize on the possession.

“The Execution did not go our way and some calls went against us. We came for a win today but we didn’t capitalize on the possession that we had. We are to blame for it.”