We are not victimized says FRU Chair

Fiji Rugby Union Chair Conway Beg says it’s tough to take it on the chin after losing two Autumn Nations Cup matches even without playing.

Beg says as unfair as it may seem, the rules exist and we have to accept it.

He adds they are hoping to take something positive out of this, while also asking the nation to bear with them because the COVID-19 outbreak is a mighty challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are not victims, in this case, we may look like we are victimized but we are not, it’s very, very hard if you look at the Argentinians some of them were four months in the camp that’s a long period of time and reflected in their game performance so the teams in Europe as the CEO have said they’ve been under two months in camp so they’ve had the preparation well before that’

He says the management and the team have been working around the clock about player welfare and they are asking fans to bear with them.

The Flying Fijians will another round of tests tomorrow.

At the moment there are 29 positive COVID-19 cases out of the 46 players and coaching staff in camp.

Fiji’s next scheduled match will be against Scotland at 1:45am next Sunday.