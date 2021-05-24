Home

Watson and Luke Cowan out of Autumn Tests

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 5:35 am

Bath winger Anthony Watson and Exeter Chief’s hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will both miss England’s autumn Tests due to injuries.

27-year-old Watson has a serious knee injury and is likely to be out for the entire rest of the season.

Cowan-Dickie, 28, withdrew after picking up an ankle injury in Exeter Chiefs’ game against Wasps at the weekend.

England boss Eddie Jones has recalled Saracens hooker Jamie George as his replacement.

[Source: BBC Sport]

