Rugby

Wasp stung Northampton to remain undefeated

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 11, 2021 5:54 am

Sam Matavesi’s Northampton Saints lost to Wasp 26-20 this morning in a pulsating derby.

Matavesi opened the scoring to put Saints ahead, but Zach Kibirige leveled before Dan Biggar and Jacob Umaga traded penalties as a tight first half ended 10-10.

Umaga booted Wasps ahead for the first time before Thomas Young’s offload put Dan Robson over to make it 20-10.

Lewis Ludlam cut the gap, but two Jimmy Gopperth penalties sealed the win despite James Fish’s last-gasp score.

Fish’s try at least gave Northampton a losing bonus point their first-half display warranted, but they ended the weekend in third, while Wasps’ second win from three this season moved them up to fifth.

Saints dominated territory and possession in a frantic end-to-end opening quarter, and were rewarded by Matavesi, sent clear by a fine line break and offload from number eight Juarno Augustus.

 

