Warriors to ‘step it up a notch’ says Leawere

The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors’ win over Manuma Samoa was much needed to set the platform for the next round.

Coach Kele Leawere however, says the side will still need to step up another notch for this week’s clash.

The Warriors took down Manuma Samoa 60-10 in the first round of the Fiji Invitational Series on Saturday.

Leawere says high expectations have been laid on the players for the coming week.

“It was a game that we needed to win, you know we need to set the platform earlier on and it took us a while before we settled but Samoa played well but at the end of the day we came out with the result and there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Leawere however, adds the players who made their Warriors debut have impressed him.

“We still need to be defensive throughout the game but we let in some soft tries in the beginning but apart from that I think the new boys played well.”

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.