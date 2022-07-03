Warriors stay focused on assignment

[Source: Vodafone Warriors/ Facebook]

The Warriors players have been reminded to enjoy the day, but not let it distract them from doing their job.

This was a message from interim Warriors coach Stacey Jones and his players this week, as they look to balance embracing their return to Auckland for the first time in two years.

After losing their last seven games in a row, the 15th-placed Warriors are desperate for a victory, and with the Tigers sitting one place ahead of them on the ladder it shapes as arguably the most important game of the year for both clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

The Warriors will host Wests Tigers at 4pm this afternoon.