Warriors ramps up preparations for Samoa

Fijian Drua players who are also members of the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors will need to step up if they want to be considered for the Fiji Rugby Invitational Series against Samoa which starts this weekend.

Tevita Ikanivere, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Chris Minimbi, Raikabula Momoedunu, Apisalome Vota, and Simione Kuruvoli are among the Fijian Drua players in the 35-member squad.

The majority of the team is made up of Under-20 players, with 11 provincial reps.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit Manager Simon Raiwalui says they want to offer younger players a chance to flourish alongside some of the more experienced Drua players.

“It is about getting those younger players an opportunity to play at this level, the Drua players will be there to supplement, and they will not be there to dominate the squad. The focus is the younger players, if those Drua players can bring something extra, we will use them in certain positions, but it doesn’t mean they in the Drua that guarantees they got a position in the team.”

Fiji will take on Samoa A on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can watch this match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.