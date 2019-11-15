Warriors offer Fonua-Blake three-year deal

The Warriors have wasted no time in chasing Addin Fonua-Blake with reports the club has tabled a three-year deal to the star prop.

Fonua-Blake shocked the NRL community and his teammates when he requested a release from the final two years of his contract yesterday.

The Warriors will battle the Raiders at 4pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, round 19 of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Rabbitohs playing the Bulldogs at 9.50pm.

Two matches will be played tomorrow starting with the Panthers and Cowboys clash at 8pm and this match will be shown live on FBC Sports.

The second match features the Broncos facing the Eels at 9.55pm.

The Sea Eagles and the Titans opens Saturday’s matches at 5pm followed by the Storm taking on the West Tigers at 7.30pm and the Sharks meets the Roosters on Saturday at 9.35pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

Another match on Sunday will see the Knights rounding up round 19 against the Dragons at 6.05pm.