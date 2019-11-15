Warriors fuming at accusations against its players in NSW

The Warriors are angry after claims people are maliciously pretending to be players in an attempt to spark Covid-19 breach investigations.

As if the season hasn’t been hard enough, it seems they have been caught up in a case of being wrongly identified around New South Wales Central Coast where they are based.

In one case, a player’s wife noticed her husband’s name signed on the registry at a pub, despite knowing he had never been there according to the Daily Telegraph.

There are other reports players have been seen at parties around Sydney.

The team is in fact staying at the Star of the Sea complex and has been obeying strict NRL bubble restrictions.

The NRL has allowed for some leniency for the Warriors considering their situation after the Auckland based side earlier this year relocated to Australia for the remainder of the season due the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players are not allowed to venture out in the community by themselves, only as a group in isolation.

Warriors management say they’re aware of the incidents and are disappointed accusations have been once again been cast on their reputation.

The Warriors will face the Bulldogs this Sunday at 4pm.

