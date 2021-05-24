Home

Warriors dominate second test to win series

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 17, 2021 6:20 am
FIJI WARRIORS WINS TWO-MATCH SERIES [SOURCE: FIJI RUGBY/FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Under-20 side put a gutsy performance but lost to a more formidable Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors team 32-20 in the final two-match series yesterday.

The Warriors looked like a team to beat dominating possession at the kick-off.

Suva rep Marika Vularewa opened the scoring for the side with the conversion Jovilisi Taraka gave Warriors a 7-nil lead.

This was short-lived, with the Under-20s scoring a try to Paul Dolokoto to put them back into the game, as they trailed 5-7.

Discipline was the Warriors worst enemy, coping two yellow cards to Semi Tauyavuca and try scorer, Vularewa.

The Fiji Under-20 took advantage of this, with Manasa Bainimarama’s try to put them in the lead for the first time in the game by 12-7.

The Warriors returned a much improved side in the second spell and slowly picked its momentum, giving way to Jone Dukumoi to put them back in the lead.

Trailing 12-13, the Under 20s were given a penalty which was successfully converted by Kevueli Sauvakacolo

Warriors Jone Naqiri and Dukumoi added two more tries for the Warriors while Sireli Masi put one down for the Fiji Under-20s, as Kele Leawere coached side lead 24-20.

The Warriors added one more try and a penalty to end the game at 32-20.

