Warriors brace for physical Samoa

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors Coach Kele Leawere believes playing Manuma Samoa will always be physical.

However, he says it will be good for the players to have an international game after COVID-19.

The former Flying Fijians lock says the important thing is to go out there and enjoy plus for players to showcase their talent so they can progress to senior teams.

Leawere adds that captain Tevita Ikanivere is a leader on and off the field so it’s important to have someone that players look up to.

He also says that Ikanivere’s experience is vital for the pathway players in the squad.

The Warriors hosts Manuma Samoa at 3pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.