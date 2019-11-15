Warriors beat Samoa A 29-5 in Pacific Challenge

The Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors have started their World Rugby Pacific Challenge title defense with a 29-5 win over Samoa A at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Captain Tuidraki Samusamudvodre scored a double for the Warriors in the first half while Filimoni Savou and Anasa Qaranivalu grabbed a try each for a 29-0 lead at half time.

Samoa A proved to be a different team in the second half as they contained the Warriors attacking flair.

Owen Niue started the second spell on a positive note for the Samoans with a runaway intercept try to trail 5-29.

The Warriors tried hard to break the Samoan defensive line in the second half but were unable to do so but handling errors proved to be the side’s downfall.

Meanwhile, in the first match Junior Japan hammered Tonga A 46-10.

The Tongans scored all their points in the first half while Junior Japan managed 27 unanswered points in the second spell.

Next Tuesday, Samoa A play Junior Japan at 2:30pm and the Fiji Warriors meet Tonga A at 5pm at the ANZ Stadium.