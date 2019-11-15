Warriors 2008 playoffs win against Storm voted the best

The Warriors’ surprise win over the Storm on the opening weekend of the 2008 playoffs has been voted the biggest finals upset of the modern era.

The match marked the first time since the 1999 introduction of the McIntyre finals system that the eighth-ranked team beat the minor premiers.

Meanwhile, there’s good news for rugby league fans as all NRL week one finals series will be shown LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The Panthers host the Roosters at 9:50pm on Friday in game one.

On Saturday, the Raiders meet the Sharks in game two at 7.40pm followed by game three between the Eels and Storm at 9.50pm.

Game four will be played on Sunday at 5.00pm between the Roosters and Knights.