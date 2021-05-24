Warratahs fired up against Force

Waratahs have powered themselves to a 22-17 victory over the Western Force earlier this afternoon.

The Waratahs were struck down with injuries before the match, headlined by captain Jake Gordon, who tweaked his hamstring.

He was joined on the sidelines by hooker Dave Porecki and Ruan Smith.

Article continues after advertisement

This allowed the Force to get off to a strong start as Manasa Mataele bulldozed his way through defenders for the first try of the game.

As the visitors struggled with discipline, this allowed the Waratahs back into the contest as Charlie Gamble touched down at the back of the maul.

The returning boot of Will Harrison proved wonders for the hosts, who took them to the lead with a quartet of penalties.

The Force’s woes continued just before the break as captain Feleti Kaitu’u found himself sitting down for ten after a series of penalties.

Down to 14 men, Tim Sampson’s men failed to hold out the rampaging Tahs as a lovely ball from Jack Grant found Harrison in the corner, cementing a commanding 24-7 half-time lead.

Jake McIntrye’s dart to the try-line was held up by wingers Alex Newsome and Dylan Pietsch whilst a Manasa Mataele intercept was quickly wrapped up by Izaia Perese.

The Force’s inability to take chances allowed the Waratahs to repel whatever attack came their way until late in the game, with Harry Lloyd barging over from close in the 72nd minute.

In the end, it was too little, too late as the Waratahs hung on to secure victory in front of a strong Leichhardt crowd.

The win pushes the Waratahs into the top four with a game in hand on a number of Kiwi teams.

[Source: rugby.com.au]