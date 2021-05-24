Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Warratahs fired up against Force

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 13, 2022 3:55 pm
[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Twitter]

Waratahs have powered themselves to a 22-17 victory over the Western Force earlier this afternoon.

The Waratahs were struck down with injuries before the match, headlined by captain Jake Gordon, who tweaked his hamstring.

He was joined on the sidelines by hooker Dave Porecki and Ruan Smith.

Article continues after advertisement

This allowed the Force to get off to a strong start as Manasa Mataele bulldozed his way through defenders for the first try of the game.

As the visitors struggled with discipline, this allowed the Waratahs back into the contest as Charlie Gamble touched down at the back of the maul.

The returning boot of Will Harrison proved wonders for the hosts, who took them to the lead with a quartet of penalties.

The Force’s woes continued just before the break as captain Feleti Kaitu’u found himself sitting down for ten after a series of penalties.

Down to 14 men, Tim Sampson’s men failed to hold out the rampaging Tahs as a lovely ball from Jack Grant found Harrison in the corner, cementing a commanding 24-7 half-time lead.

Jake McIntrye’s dart to the try-line was held up by wingers Alex Newsome and Dylan Pietsch whilst a Manasa Mataele intercept was quickly wrapped up by Izaia Perese.

The Force’s inability to take chances allowed the Waratahs to repel whatever attack came their way until late in the game, with Harry Lloyd barging over from close in the 72nd minute.

In the end, it was too little, too late as the Waratahs hung on to secure victory in front of a strong Leichhardt crowd.

The win pushes the Waratahs into the top four with a game in hand on a number of Kiwi teams.

[Source: rugby.com.au]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.