Warratahs continue winless run after going down to Hurricanes

The Warratahs winless season has continued after being defeated by the Hurricanes 64-48 at the Sydney Cricket Ground last night.

Jordie Barrett had a ball, scoring 19 points in the to contribute to the win.

The Hurricanes piled on 52 points after trailing 17-12 midway through the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

The last-versus-last encounter was hardly a spectacle for defense, with 90 points amassed in the first hour alone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With Jordie Barrett, Dane Coles, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Brayden Iose, Pepesana Patafilo and Asafo Aumua all crossing the stripe to follow doubles for Billy Proctor and Julian Savea, the Hurricanes were always in control.

Jack Maddocks’ long-range effort for the Tahs after the fulltime siren was the 17th try of the match.

[Source: rugby.com.au]