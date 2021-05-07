Rugby
Warratahs continue winless run after going down to Hurricanes
May 15, 2021 7:01 am
[Source: Twitter/Super Rugby]
The Warratahs winless season has continued after being defeated by the Hurricanes 64-48 at the Sydney Cricket Ground last night.
Jordie Barrett had a ball, scoring 19 points in the to contribute to the win.
The Hurricanes piled on 52 points after trailing 17-12 midway through the first half.
The last-versus-last encounter was hardly a spectacle for defense, with 90 points amassed in the first hour alone.
With Jordie Barrett, Dane Coles, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Brayden Iose, Pepesana Patafilo and Asafo Aumua all crossing the stripe to follow doubles for Billy Proctor and Julian Savea, the Hurricanes were always in control.
Jack Maddocks’ long-range effort for the Tahs after the fulltime siren was the 17th try of the match.
[Source: rugby.com.au]
