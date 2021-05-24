Wardens and Army in first Cup semifinal

A last-minute try secured Wardens a 17-12 win over Jerry Tuwai’s Heart Barbarians in their Cup quarterfinal clash of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg one at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Wardens were led by national Skipper Josua Vakurunabili and Tevita Daugunu.

The Barbarians with Tuwai, Vatemo Ravouvou, Kaminieli Rasaku, Manueli Maisamoa and Semi Kunatani had the game locked up 12-all in the final minute before Wardens struck with the winning try.

In the first quarterfinal, two unconverted tries were good enough for Army after beating Tabadamu 10-7.

Army with national reps Elia Canakaivata and Filipo Bukayaro put up a courageous defensive effort in the last few minutes to win.

This means Army will take on Wardens in the first Cup semifinal at 1:50 pm.

