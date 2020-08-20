Waratahs win but Rebels pick up crucial bonus point

They might have won but the Waratahs face a nervous week to see whether they’ll progress through to the Super Rugby finals despite a 38-32 victory over the Rebels.

The Rebels need only beat the winless Western Force by four points in Newcastle next Saturday afternoon to leapfrog over the Waratahs into third spot on points differential after escaping with a losing bonus point.

It was Matt To’omua’s 77th minute penalty that saw the Rebels secure the losing bonus-point by closing within seven points.

Only moments earlier the Waratahs were celebrating as fly-half Will Harrison swan-dived over the line after Michael Hooper charged down Andrew Deegan’s clearing kick and the 21-year-old was first to the ball and raced away to score.

But To’omua’s pressure-cooker penalty was a dagger in the hearts for the Waratahs.

The Waratahs had one final chance to deny the Rebels a losing bonus-point after winning a penalty and finding touch on halfway, but they literally kicked their finals hopes away as they ran the short side and put boot to ball with the touchline in sight.

Marika Koroibete had his teammates’ hearts in their mouths when he decided to run the ball instead of kicking it out to end the match, but after collecting the ball on the ground Reece Hodge had the sense to run it dead too finish the epic contest.

Waratahs coach Rob Penney cut a dejected figure at his post-match press conference.

“For me it feels a bit like a loss,” the first-year Waratahs coach said.

“Like I haven’t got my head around the fact that we actually won, so a bit of mixed feelings of course.”

Needing a bonus-point win to put themselves firmly in the finals hunt, the Waratahs turned down a relatively easy shot at goals themselves and went for a try.

The decision paid off as halfback Jake Gordon spotted the smallest of holes and burrowed over to score.

To’omua then missed with his second attempt of the night as he hit the right post and Waratahs back-rower Jack Dempsey showed urgency to get to the ball first to prevent a Rebels try.

Dempsey then found himself at the other end of the field and crashed over to score. Harrison’s second conversion gave the Waratahs a 14-3 lead after 23 minutes.

It was then though that the Rebels finally came alive.

They moved the ball splendidly down the left-hand edge to lift the healthy crowd on the Wayne Pearce Hill to their feet. They were cheering even louder when the Rebels dropped the ball on the Waratahs’ 22 metre line when they looked threatening.

The Rebels then seized control of the momentum off the back of a series of penalties and attacked the Waratahs’ defensive driving maul. They didn’t stand up to it.

Waratahs lock Ned Hanigan was shown a yellow card after his side gave away three penalties on their own line.

Moments later and all their toil went to waste as To’omua scored. His conversion cut the score to 14-10 after 37 minutes.

Harrison’s boot would restore their converted try lead and help stem the bleeding as he landed his first penalty of the night to give the Waratahs a 17-10 lead at half-time.

It didn’t last long though as damaging back-rower Isi Naisarani powered over after 45 minutes to help the Rebels lock the scores up.

The see-sawing battle continued though as Harry Johnson-Holmes scored three minutes later to once again give the Waratahs a converted try 24-17 lead.

It took some Hooper magic for the Waratahs to start to dream.

After the Rebels were pinged for being offside, the Waratahs got some more field position and they didn’t waste it.

Hooper went searching for a hole in the middle of the field and the Japan-bound incumbent Wallabies captain could hardly believe a gap opened like the Red Sea and after pinning the ears back he offloaded to unleash a barnstorming Joey Walton who hit the ball at speed and broke free to score under the posts and give the Waratahs a 31-17 lead.

Some excellent goal-line defence saw the Waratahs hold on soon after and eventually win a penalty as the Rebels were caught slowing the ball down.

It was then that the Waratahs’ dream of a bonus-point faded as Harrison failed to find touch and Reece Hodge marked the ball just inside the field of play up on halfway.

penalty against Hanigan for hands in the ruck.

Naisarani’s second try in the 71st minute cut the score to two points but To’omua couldn’t convert.

Harrison then went from villain to hero when he scored in the 73rd minute.

But To’omua’s late penalty was a heartbreaker for the Waratahs.