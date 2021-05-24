Home

Waratahs too strong for Drua

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 1, 2022 10:50 pm

Waratahs thrashed the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 38-14 in the Super Rugby Pacific at CBUS Stadium in Australia today.

The Fijian Drua managed to hold off the Waratahs in the first 15 minutes of play.

A scrum from near the half metre mark saw the ball being delivered into the hands of Olympian Dylan Pietsch, outrunning the Drua defenders to score the first try.

A penalty to the Drua was an opportunity for flyhalf Teti Tela to put them up on the scoreboard, the ball bounced off the goal post, as the Fijians trailed 0-7.

A loose ball from the Waratahs saw Teti Tela scooping up the ball, passing it to speedster Vinaya Habosi, racing away, and diving over the try-line to tie the score at 7-all.

It was not long before the Waratahs took the lead following the red carding of Nemani Nagusa.

The Waratahs instantly took advantage of this as Charlie Gamble charges over from the rolling maul to give them a 12-7 lead.

The visitors were once again saluted from the rolling maul, but this time it was Dave Porecki who dove over the try line to give the Waratahs a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper makes his long-awaited return, replacing Geoff Cridge in the second half.

It was not the Fijian Drua’s day, with Frank Lomani being yellow carded for a high tackle, which was his third infringement.

Down to 13-man, it was not long before Waratahs Jed Holloway crossed over for their fourth try.

Hooper celebrated his return with a try under the posts after some nice hands from the forwards put Tane Edmed.

The Drua a way through Tahs defence and Rusiate Nasove scored their second try of the match.

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco bursts off the back of the scrum to find Mark Nawaqanitawase in the corner who races over for another try as Waratahs continued their dominance.

The last minutes from the Drua was not enough to give them a try in the second half.

