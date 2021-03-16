Home

Waratahs sack coach Penney

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 29, 2021 5:50 am
Sacked Waratahs coach,Rob Penney. [Source:stuff.co.nz]

The New South Wales Waratahs coach Rob Penney has been sacked.

This follows the team’s dismal performances in Super Rugby AU season.

The Waratahs have lost all their five games this year.

Penney was told of the decision yesterday, with his assistants Jason Gilmore and Chris Whitaker named as interim head coaches for the remainder of the season.

The Waratahs board says its decision was taken after consultation with the chief executive Paul Doorn and the high-performance committee following five consecutive defeats, three of them record losses.

Saturday night’s 46-14 defeat by the unbeaten Queensland Reds proved the final straw.

[Source:stuff.co.nz]

