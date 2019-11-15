Waratahs crush Reds in record breaking Super Rugby rout

Returning halfback Jake Gordon has jolted the NSW Waratahs out of their winter malaise in a record 45-12 Super Rugby AU rout of the Queensland Reds.

Making his first start since pre-coronavirus, Gordon bagged a first-half hat-trick as the Waratahs racked up one of their biggest wins over the Reds in the arch-enemies’ storied 138-year rivalry.

The Waratahs piled on six tries in all, almost every one a gem, to finally breathe some life into their 2020 season.

The 40-point margin was the Waratahs’ largest in a win over the Reds since the inception of Super Rugby in 1996, eclipsing their 34-3 triumph in Brisbane in 2014.

The bonus-point victory was also the Tahs’ first over regular Australian Super Rugby opposition of the year, having lost five previous matches against the Reds, Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels.

It also propelled NSW above Queensland on the ladder into the all-important third spot in the race to the three-team finals series.

But, perhaps most importantly of all, the Waratahs won in style, thrilling their diehard fans who braved the cold and wet on Saturday night with some breathtaking tries.

There was none better than Gordon’s first in the 10th minute.