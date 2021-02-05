Vunivalu kept quiet on debut as Waratahs register trial win over Reds

A late double from Waratahs centre Joey Walton helped NSW chalk up a 45-33 victory over a depleted Queensland Reds outfit in the Super Rugby trial yesterday.

Fiji International Suliasi Vunivalu kept quiet on his debut as Waratahs register trial win over Reds.

The Reds opted to hold back Vunivalu until the second half, opting to keep cards close to their chest.

Despite missing eight Wallabies representatives, the Reds led at various points throughout the match in Narrabri but fell short in an entertaining seven-tries-to-five outing.