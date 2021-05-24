Home

Rugby

Waratahs building confidence

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 12:47 pm
Waratahs during one of their training sessions [Source: NSW Waratahs/Twitter]

The pressure is on the Waratahs to deliver in this first round of Super Rugby Pacific after a disappointing 2021 season.

Last year the side lost all its 13 Super Rugby games.

However, the Waratahs will take some confidence out of their pre-season games but they know their opponent on Friday is a totally different team.

Article continues after advertisement

Waratahs forward Will Harris believes it’s going to be an interesting first game.

“For us to play the Drua as their first game in Super Rugby, the real opportunity for us to start the season well. We have three good trials. But we know they will bring sort of expensive traditional Fijian games.”

Despite the disappointments of 2021, center Izaia Perese says they can bounce back.

“I think there is a lot more confidence in the boys and I think it is more that goes beyond that. The confidence aspect, I think it is more of a belief now, we’ve done the work and done the hard yards, and the boys they believe that they just got it.”

The Waratahs defeated the Brumbies and lost to the Reds in their pre-season games.

Both the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Waratahs will name their teams this afternoon.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

