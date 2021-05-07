Waratahs boss concerned over loss

Interim co-coach Chris Whitaker says the NSW Waratahs need a cultural overhaul after their season from hell plumbed new depths on Friday night.

Winless in eight Super Rugby AU games, the Waratahs opened their Trans-Tasman campaign with a 64-48 loss to the Hurricanes in Sydney.

Whitaker was dismayed the Tahs could put almost 50 points on the Hurricanes yet still finish empty-handed.

The cricket-score defeat at the SCG featured 17 tries in total, one less than the most in any Super Rugby game in history when the Chiefs edged the Lions 72-65 in a staggering contest in Johannesburg 11 years ago.

Meanwhile tonight, Crusaders face the Brumbies at 7.05pm, Rebels faces the Blues at 9.45pm and Force battle the Chiefs at 11.55pm.