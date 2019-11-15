Waratahs beats Force to take second spot

The Waratahs have defeated the Western Force 28-8 on the Gold Coast to temporarily move into second spot on the Super Rugby standings.

By doing so, Rob Penney’s men recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since March, 2019, to continue their rise under the New Zealand coach.

The 20-point win made it a night to remember for incumbent Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, who became the youngest player (28 years, 290 days) in Super Rugby history to play 150 matches.

Outside backs Alex Newsome and Jack Maddocks crossed either side of half-time for the Waratahs as the men from NSW feasted on the Force’s mistakes.

Both their tries came from Force errors, with winger Newsome scoring after an error from Jono Lance in the 34th minute.

After taking a 16-8 lead into half-time, Jack Maddocks then extended the lead after intercepting an attempted Lance cut out pass in the 44th minute.

A late try to Harry Johnson-Holmes iced the match, as the tight-head prop burrowed over from close range.

Fly-half Will Harrison was faultless from the kicking tee as the 21-year-old became the third player in Waratahs history to score more than 100 points in his debut season following in the footsteps of Matthew Burke and Peter Hewat.

The Force will rule another one that got away.

After taking an early lead through back-rower Brynard Stander who dived on a beautiful grubber from Kiwi international Richard Kahui to score in the 14th minute, the Force burned a number of opportunities.

All night the Force’s lineout struggled, with hookers Feleti Kaitu’u and Andrew Ready both failing to hit the mark.

The win saw the Waratahs move into second spot on Super Rugby AU on 15 points, one point clear of the Rebels (14) who take on the Reds (11) in Brisbane on Saturday night.