Rugby
Waratahs bag bonus-point win in Super W
March 6, 2022 8:20 am
[Source: NSW Waratahs/ Twitter]
Iliseva Batibasaga and the Waratahs secured a bonus point win over the Brumbies in Super W.
The defending champions defeated Brumbies 31-17 last night.
Brumbies fly-half Ash Hewson, found Winger Jemima McCalman to open the scoring in the 16th minute.
They extended their lead soon after with a penalty goal close to the posts, which saw the score at 10-0.
The Waratahs maintained composure and it was the kicking game of Pauline Piliae which played a role in opening their account.
Piliae’s cross-field kick bounced kindly for Emily Chancellor out wide who crashed over for the try.
Brumbies Pesi Palu copped a yellow card for a high tackle which cost them two tries.
Mahalia Murphy banked a hat-trick in the dying moments of the match to give Waratahs a win.
[Source: Rugby.com.au]