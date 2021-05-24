Waratahs bag bonus-point win in Super W

Iliseva Batibasaga and the Waratahs secured a bonus point win over the Brumbies in Super W.

The defending champions defeated Brumbies 31-17 last night.

Brumbies fly-half Ash Hewson, found Winger Jemima McCalman to open the scoring in the 16th minute.

They extended their lead soon after with a penalty goal close to the posts, which saw the score at 10-0.

The Waratahs maintained composure and it was the kicking game of Pauline Piliae which played a role in opening their account.

Piliae’s cross-field kick bounced kindly for Emily Chancellor out wide who crashed over for the try.

Brumbies Pesi Palu copped a yellow card for a high tackle which cost them two tries.

Mahalia Murphy banked a hat-trick in the dying moments of the match to give Waratahs a win.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]