Waqainabete signs with SD Legion

Rugby player, Filimoni Waqainabete.

Major League Rugby Club, SD Legion has signed Naitasiri centre Filimoni Waqainabete.

The club made the announcement earlier today.

Head Coach Danny Lee says it is great to have Waqainabete join Legion as he is an explosive player which is what the club is looking for.

Lee says he is looking forward to not only working with Waqainabete but to see what he can deliver in the season.

Waqainabete has played for Canterbury in New Zealands NPC competition. He had a stint with Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan.

And was part of the Naitasiri Rugby team in the 2022 Skipper Cup season.

The club has also signed former All Blacks centre Ma’a Nonu and former Wallabies prop Paddy Ryan.