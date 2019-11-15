Waqa to step up during Raiders clash

The injury crisis in Parramatta’s backline might in some small way be a blessing in disguise for the Eels, giving Fijian International Waqa Blake to step up to the plate.

Blake has copped it from experts and fans for his efforts without the ball in recent weeks at right centre.

The Eels have conceded 46 per cent of their tries through the right defensive corridor where Blake, Mitchell Moses, and Ryan Matterson stand.

He was shifted to the left wing during Saturday’s loss to Melbourne after Maika Sivo was injured.

Veteran centre Michael Jennings was put on the right edge in a desperate effort to plug the gaping hole and shore up that side of the field.

Fox League’s Michael Ennis says with Blake on that right side, Mitchell Moses they are out of sorts defensively.

Meanwhile, in week two of the finals, the Roosters meet the Raiders at 8:50 pm on Friday and the Rabbitohs play Eels at 8:50pm on Saturday.

The winners will play the Storm and Panthers next week for a place in the grand final.