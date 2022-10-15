Wallaroos survive Scottish scare at RWC

[Photo: Rugby World Cup / Twitter]

Sera Naiqama and Iliseva Batibasaga helped Australia beat Scotland 14-12 in their Rugby World Cup match in New Zealand.

The Wallaroos have taken a thrilling comeback victory in Whangarei after Scotland was leading 12-0.

The Scottish stunned the Aussies early on as they crossed twice via the rolling maul.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Australia refused to give up and Bienne Terita’s try got them back into the contest.

A bruising burst from Ashley Marsters gave them a late lead before they conceded two red-cards late in the contest.

👌 @Scotlandteam are still looking good at 12-7, but will the @WallaroosRugby get back into it in the final 20?#RWC2021 | #SCOvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZvDPKvcSx5 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 15, 2022



Speaking after the match, Australia captain Shannon Parry says she’s immensely proud and they gutted it out all the way until the end for the full 80 minutes, and to come away with the win is a really good reward.

Scotland had a chance to secure a win but a crucial turnover in the end by Australia’s Arabella McKenzie helped the side to secure a famous victory.

Relief at full-time for the @WallaroosRugby 🦘 They are on the board at #RWC2021 after a great comeback win 🏉#SCOvAUS pic.twitter.com/7kWFf9CFJL — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile, tomorrow the Rooster Chicken Fijiana faces South Africa at 4:45pm.