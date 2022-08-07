Wallabies win in Argentina

[Source: Wallabies/ Facebook]

The Wallabies pulled off an impressive 41-26 comeback win against Argentina in Mendoza this morning in their Rugby Championship match.

There were tries to Jordan Petaia, Fraser McReight, a Penalty try, Folau Fainga’a, Len Ikitau plus a penalty try for Australia.

However, the Wallabies will be sweating on the fitness of fly-half Quade Cooper after he suffered a suspected ankle injury early in the second half.

Pablo Matera and Juan Martín González Samso scored for the hosts.

In another match, the Springboks defeated the All Blacks 26-10 in South Africa.