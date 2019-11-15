Wallabies stun the All Blacks in Tri-Nations

The Wallabies held on to beat the All Blacks 24-22 in a fiery conclusion to the Bledisloe Cup in Brisbane.

The Wallabies restored some sorely needed pride narrowly downing the All Blacks.

New Zealand will still take the silverware across the Tasman, but tasted defeat for the first time in the four-Test series it has ultimately won 2-1 following wins in Auckland and Sydney.

The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men when Ofa Tu’ungafasi was shown a red card for a high tackle.

The numerical advantage didn’t last long for the Wallabies, however, who lost debutant Lachlan Swinton just 12 minutes later to a near-identical tackle.

Scores were 8-8 at half-time, but Australia hit the lead in the second stanza after three penalty goals by Reece Hodge and a 74th minute try from Taniela Tupou that gave the Wallabies a nine-point lead.

There looked to be a late twist in the tale, however, when late All Blacks inclusion Tupou Vaa’i crossed over with just two minutes left.

But Australia held firm, with Marika Koroibete stifling the All Blacks attack with the shot of the game.

The closing stages of the game saw even less players on the field with New Zealand losing Scott Barrett to the sin bin before Taniela Tupou scored the match-winning try for the Wallabies with Hodge managing to convert to earn the two points which made the difference in the final scoreline.

BLEDISLOE CUP RESULTS

Game 1: New Zealand 16 – 16 Australia

Game 2: New Zealand 27 – 7 Australia

Game 3: New Zealand 43 – 5 Australia

Game 4: Australia 24 – 22 New Zealand

