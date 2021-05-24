Wallabies poised for early trip to NZ with bubble in doubt

The Wallabies are poised to make an early trip to New Zealand for the first Bledisloe Cup Test taking place next month.

The New Zealand Government is weighing up the status of the trans-Tasman bubble.

1 NEWS understands reports the Australian rugby team have packed their bags and are poised to travel as soon as possible if any news of a bubble closure is announced in the near future.

The Wallabies’ hurried planning comes after Cabinet held an emergency meeting this afternoon regarding the trans-Tasman bubble as the Covid-19 situation in Australia worsens by the day due to the Delta variant.