Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won't test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50|Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services|Police receive PPE from KOICA|Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination|Failure to wear masks in public continues|Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Good feedback from outer islands|Ministry to focus on targeted testing|70% adult population receive first dose of vaccine|Woman who uploaded video broke the law: Dr Fong|WHO says challenging times ahead|RFMF maintains frontline services despite increasing cases|COVID positive patient shares experience|Fijians urged to maintain resilience|Mavua Villagers on high alert|Tanoa Hotel provides meal to frontliners|Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment|Number of elderly dying from COVID-19 worries authorities|
Wallabies poised for early trip to NZ with bubble in doubt

TVNZ
July 23, 2021 5:09 am
[Source: TVNZ]

The Wallabies are poised to make an early trip to New Zealand for the first Bledisloe Cup Test taking place next month.

The New Zealand Government is weighing up the status of the trans-Tasman bubble.

1 NEWS understands reports the Australian rugby team have packed their bags and are poised to travel as soon as possible if any news of a bubble closure is announced in the near future.

Article continues after advertisement

The Wallabies’ hurried planning comes after Cabinet held an emergency meeting this afternoon regarding the trans-Tasman bubble as the Covid-19 situation in Australia worsens by the day due to the Delta variant.

