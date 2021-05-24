Wallabies granted economic exemption for Bledisloe Cup

The Wallabies have received an economic exemption to play in New Zealand while the trans-Tasman bubble is suspended.

TVNZ reports that Acting Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall granted the team the exemption.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Wallabies would have seven days to enter the country without going into managed isolation as long as they can provide a “significant economic case” to do so.

Exemptions are considered case-by-case, with Sport Minister Grant Robertson calling the Bledisloe match “important economically”.

The exemption means the Bledisloe match in Auckland can take place on August 7.