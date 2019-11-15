Wallabies blow nine-point lead as Pumas almost pull off another upset

The Wallabies could not hold on to their nine-point lead as Argentina fought back to hold them 15-all in the Tri-Nations at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

A week after stunning the All Blacks, the Pumas came from behind to snatch two points against the Wallabies with all points scored off the boot.

Reece Hodge kicked five from six, with his one miss coming in the final three minutes when scores were level.

The Wallabies had led 15-6 with 16 minutes to go.

The Wallabies took a 3-0 lead early via the boot of Reece Hodge in the third minute after Nic White stepped through Argentina’s line off the back of the ruck.

The Pumas hit back straight away, with Sánchez converting a penalty in the sixth minute.

Sanchez converted another penalty in the 32nd minute to give Argentina the lead only for Hodge to level the scores in the 36th. Hodge kicked the side ahead to finish the half.

Hodge and Sanchez continued to trade points in the second half.

Argentina stunned New Zealand 25-15 in its opening match of the Tri-Nations, blowing the tournament wide open and keeping the Wallabies’ title ambitions alive.

Dave Rennie’s side missed the chance to go on top of the ladder as a win would have forced them into the top spot as they have one win and one loss in the Tri-Nations.

The Pumas would also have moved to the top of the ladder if it had beaten Australia and if Wallabies had lost this match, it would effectively end their title hopes.

Both sides trail the All Blacks by two points but New Zealand only has one game left to play after suffering losses in two of its opening three matches.

[Source: Fox Sports and SMH]