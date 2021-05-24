Wallabies beat gutsy Japan

A gutsy Japan outfit went down fighting against the Wallabies in Oita.

The hosts were beaten by Australia 32-23 in their Test match today

In a disjointed performance at stages, the Wallabies managed to withhold the immense pressure from Japan to pull off the five tries to two victory.

The Wallabies tries were scored by Tom Wright, Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota,Jordan Petaia and Connal McInerney.

Lomano Lemeki and Ryoto Nakamura managed to cross for Japan’s two tries.

The victory extends the current Wallabies winning streak to five, the longest since the 2015 World Cup where a Michael Chieka-coached side made the final.