Wales, Scotland rugby unions taking drastic cost-saving measures

Scotland and Wales became the latest rugby unions to take drastic cost-saving measures as the sport plunges into financial turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic.

In announcing its review of staff costs, the Welsh Rugby Union said senior figures such as national coach Wayne Pivac and chief executive Martyn Phillips will be having a 25 per cent reduction to their salaries.

Other members of staff will take cuts of either 25 per cent or 10 per cent.

Phillips said everyone at the WRU “has ‘rolled up their sleeves’ and adapted.”