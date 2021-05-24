Wales name line-up as they expect stronger Fijian side

Wales has named a strong side to take on Fiji in their third Autumn Nations Series campaign this weekend.

The two sides, last faced each other in the pool stages of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Head coach Wayne Pivac says Fiji is a good side and is a much-improved side of some of the former Fiji teams.

Pivac has made just one change to the pack that faced South Africa last weekend, with Thomas Young coming on to the openside flank and Taine Basham moving to No 8 in place of the injured Aaron Wainwright.

Outside half Dan Biggar remains the cornerstone in a much-changed backline.

Scrum half Kieran Hardy gets his first opportunity of the Autumn Nations Series with Tomos Williams moving to the replacements bench.

Johnny Williams returns to the centre, having started against New Zealand in the opening round, and he’ll be joined in midfield by Cardiff Rugby’s Josh Adams.

With Adams taking up a spot in the centre Louis Rees-Zammit moves to the left wing allowing Ospreys’ Alex Cuthbert an opportunity to come in on the right wing.

Scarlets’ Liam Williams returns to the starting line-up, having last started for Wales in the defeat to France in the 2021 Six Nations.

Loosehead prop Gareth Thomas, loose forward Christ Tshiunza and Callum Sheedy will look to make their first appearances of the campaign from the bench on Sunday.

Pivac says Fiji is big, powerful and very quick out-wide and the introduction of Alex Cuthbert, along with Louis Rees-Zammit, is an eye on the speed that the Fijians will bring as they need to be able to match that.