Wales defeat 14-men Flying Fijians

Three tries in the last quarter of the match ensured Wales came out on top in a bruising encounter against the Flying Fijians at Principality Stadium.

Wales defeated Fiji 38-23 this morning.

The Flying Fijians punched above their weight, putting up a gutsy performance despite playing with 14 men and on two occasions reduced to 13.

Fiji had a strong start scoring the first try inside in the first three minutes of the match.

Edinburgh back row, Viliame Mata charged towards the defenders, creating enough space far wide before offloading to Captain Waisea Nacayalevu who ran through untouched.

Ben Volavola who nailed the conversion, stepped up again four minutes later to chip through a penalty seeing Fiji lead 10-nil.

Another four minutes later, Wales hit back through Ryan Elias at the driving maul catching the Fijian defenders napping.

At 10-7, Volavola nailed his second penalty to increase Fiji’s lead by three.

But things seemed to look worse for Fiji when winger Eroni Sau was red carded for tackling a player on the ground with direct contact on the head of a Welsh player.

Down to 14 men, Fiji was then further reduced to 13 when Albert Tuisue copped a yellow card giving enough for Wales to register its second try through Kieran Hardy.

The hosts looked to have bagged another try from a cross-kick but Louis Rees-Zammit but, this was disallowed as the winger failed to gather the ball in play.

Wales led 14-13 at halftime.

Volavola’s boots didn’t disappoint stepping in to take a penalty shot after Frank Lomani was high tackled putting Fiji back on the lead 16-13.

Setariki Tuicuvu called a mark and quickly changes his mind, tapping and going on the counter-attack, beating two tacklers before offloading to Josua Tuisova who in turn sets Nayacalevu free for his second try of the game.

Volavola’s conversion from the touchline was perfect shooting Fiji to a 21-14 lead.

Wales two tries afterwards came from the back of another yellow card to Fiji when Eroni Mawi was sin-binned, they jumped on the lead 24-23.

Individual brilliance from Rees-Zammit gave him a deserving try as he kicked and chased to the try-line, Volavola hesitated thinking the ball was going out but, was punished for this when the Wales winger dived through and dots the try down.

Liam Williams puts the cherry on the cake for Wales with a try in the last minute.