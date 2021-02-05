Home

Wales begins Six Nation campaign with a win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 8, 2021 5:54 am
[Source: Time Use Express

Wales started its Guinness Six Nations campaign on a high with a win 21-16 win over Ireland this morning.

Ireland dominated the first half with a 6-13 lead over England.

England was awarded two early penalties while Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne try in the 37th minute of play with two penalties from Johnny Sexton.

England came out stronger in the second-half and replied with two consecutive tries from George North and Louis Rees-Zammit.

Ireland tried to claw it’s way back in the final minutes of play, but only manage to convert a penalty to Billy Burns to end the game with a win to England.

