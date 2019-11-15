Wales beat Italy in Six Nations opener

Defending champions Wales started the 2020 Six Nations with a comfortable 42-0 victory over Italy in Wayne Pivac’s first Test match in charge.

A hat-trick from Josh Adams and further tries from new cap Nick Tompkins, who scored a stunning effort, and George North set up the victory.

Fly-half Dan Biggar added 13 points after being given the goalkicking duties ahead of Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales next face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 8 February.

Victory saw the hosts equal their record of eight successive Six Nations victories, stretching back to March 2018.

New coach Pivac had talked about evolution rather than revolution as he followed Warren Gatland’s successful 12-year reign, but there were glimpses of a more expansive attacking style developing.

Adams was the beneficiary of some flowing first-half moves as he built on his success at the 2019 World Cup, which he finished as top try scorer with seven. The Cardiff Blues wing now has scored 10 tries in his past eight internationals and 14 in 22 Tests in his career.

The instinctive intent was typified by one outstanding try-scoring pass by fly-half Biggar, while half-back partner Tomos Williams excelled in a rare Test start with Gareth Davies injured.

There will be sterner tests than this with Italy now having been defeated in their past 23 Six Nations games – a tournament losing record, stretching back to 2015. Those challenges start in Dublin next Saturday.