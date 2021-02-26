Home

Wales beat England in Six Nations

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 28, 2021 9:25 am
[Source: BBC Sports]

Former Flying Fijians coach Wayne Pivac and his Wales team defeated England 40-24 this morning in their Six Nations clash.

Controversial tries from Josh Adams and Liam Williams helped Wales open a 17-14 half-time lead in Cardiff, with Anthony Watson responding for England.

Kieran Hardy and Ben Youngs then swapped second-half tries as the teams went into the last 15 minutes level.

Callum Sheedy’s boot and a late try from Cory Hill moved Wales to within two games of a Grand Slam.

Pivac’s will now have to travel to Italy and France for their next two as they seek a second clean sweep in the past three tournaments.

Ireland defeated Italy 48 – 10.

[Source:BBC Sport]

