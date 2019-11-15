Wakeham ready to wear famous Bulldogs number six jersey

Young Fiji Bati Bulldogs first five Brandon Wakeham will have a lot on his plate in the 2020 NRL season which kicks off on Thursday.

Wakeham who celebrated his 20th birthday two months ago will don the famous Terry Lamb’s No.6 jersey in Thursday’s expected sold-out season opener against Maika Sivo’s Parramatta Eels.

The youngster made his Bati debut last year against Lebanon at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, Australia.

Wakeham has been with the Bulldogs since he was 14 and impressed the likes of Brad Fittler in his rise through junior representative ranks.

Meanwhile, Bati winger Maika Sivo has been cleared to play against the Bulldogs.

Despite facing a charge of indecent assault in Fiji, Sivo will not be subject to the NRL’s no-fault stand down policy.

The Eels host Canterbury Bulldogs at 10:05pm on Thursday.

